Bank of America Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $50.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.08.

LITE opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

