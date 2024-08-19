Barclays Trims Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Target Price to $32.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOS. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Mosaic stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Mosaic by 1.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

