Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.26

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.26, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.