Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.52. 22,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 326,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $979.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $210,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $261,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

