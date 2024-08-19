Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,161.86 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,161.86 billion and $1.34 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $58,851.54 on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.59 or 0.00570227 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00035672 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00071474 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,742,178 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
