Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Insider Activity at Bitcoin Depot

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $31,242.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,151 shares of company stock worth $192,917. Company insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTM. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

