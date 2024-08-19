Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Bitcoin Depot Price Performance
Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.
Insider Activity at Bitcoin Depot
In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $31,242.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,151 shares of company stock worth $192,917. Company insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot Company Profile
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Depot
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.