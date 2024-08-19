Bitcoin Diamond One Day Volume Hits $9,728.90 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.88 million and $9,728.90 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00071694 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007786 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

