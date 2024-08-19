Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) COO Sells $569,407.45 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 7,333 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $569,407.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,019.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $78.58. The company had a trading volume of 95,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BLKB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

