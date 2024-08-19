BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLOA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.86. 23,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,956. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $52.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74.

Get BlackRock AAA CLO ETF alerts:

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.