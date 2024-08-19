Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $63.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,682.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,836. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,810.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,688.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

