Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $50.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.85.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $76.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.