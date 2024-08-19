Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Lowered by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.79. 3,132,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,823,756. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

