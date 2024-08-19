Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target at $13.80

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.73.
AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $16.15.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
