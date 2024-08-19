Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Target Price at $8.50

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,728,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after buying an additional 85,846 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

