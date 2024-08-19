Brokerages Set Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Target Price at $13.40

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Asure Software

Asure Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 150.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,737,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 1,043,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,181,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 71,495 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 976,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 112,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.