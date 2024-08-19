Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) PT at $81.88

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.94.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 188,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

