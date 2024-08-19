Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT at $14.57

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

PTVE stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

