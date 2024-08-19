BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $136.00.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.