BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,966,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,713,000 after acquiring an additional 192,899 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Progress Software by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 474,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 280,195 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 114.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,530 shares of company stock worth $955,238. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.94. 28,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,197. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

