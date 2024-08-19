Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Up 9.9% in July

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CADE

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 194,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,180. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.