Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Target Price to $1.50

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vertical Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

About Vertical Aerospace

Shares of EVTL opened at $0.84 on Friday. Vertical Aerospace has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

