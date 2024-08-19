Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.8 %
CP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.67. 1,274,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,059. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
