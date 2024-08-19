Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.8 %

CP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.67. 1,274,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,059. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

