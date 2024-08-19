Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Get Centene alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Centene

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.