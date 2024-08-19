CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ACNDF stock opened at C$0.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.76. CapitaLand India Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$0.87.
CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand India Trust
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand India Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand India Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.