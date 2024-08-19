CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACNDF stock opened at C$0.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.76. CapitaLand India Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$0.87.

CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

