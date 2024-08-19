Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.63.
In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,659 shares of company stock worth $1,439,375. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
