Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.63.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,272. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The firm has a market cap of C$7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,659 shares of company stock worth $1,439,375. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

