Cardano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $153.53 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.02 billion and approximately $153.53 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.22 or 0.04462035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00035381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001382 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,143,587,994 coins and its circulating supply is 35,943,221,324 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

