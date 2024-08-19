Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. Argus dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.45.

NYSE:CAH opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.17. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

