CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CCLDO remained flat at $11.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $22.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.