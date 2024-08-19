CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of CCLDO remained flat at $11.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $22.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.
CareCloud Company Profile
