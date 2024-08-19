Caryn Parlavecchio Sells 1,451 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $13,537.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,048.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.40. 1,177,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,826. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,444,000 after buying an additional 1,149,519 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,287,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 568,512 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,051.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 444,961 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

