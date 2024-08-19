Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.46

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 373537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $777.69 million, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $227,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $55,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $210,081.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,033 shares of company stock valued at $883,633 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 943.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

