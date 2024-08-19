Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Update

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $858,941. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Catalent Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,707. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

