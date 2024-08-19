CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE CAVA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,296. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.95 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,792,000 after buying an additional 3,119,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,225,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after buying an additional 492,667 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

