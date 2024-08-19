CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.00

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 39683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

CBS Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

