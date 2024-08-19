Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Down 6.0 %
CETX stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.85.
Cemtrex Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cemtrex
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.