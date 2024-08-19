Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.44. 1,301,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,460,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

