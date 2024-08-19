Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTLF Bank bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,850,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 727,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QAI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

