Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,861,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.41.

DG stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.56. The company had a trading volume of 512,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

