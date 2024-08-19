Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 534 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 128.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.9 %

KHC traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.28. 1,953,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,014,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

