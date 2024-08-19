Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cummins by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $300.25. 115,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.32 and its 200 day moving average is $280.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMI

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.