Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 5.4%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.40. 212,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,435,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 104.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

