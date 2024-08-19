CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Short Interest Up 15.5% in July

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERO remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. 1,365,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944,116. CERo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $12.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

