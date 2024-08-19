Chapin Davis Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.33. 2,260,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,203. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $92.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.