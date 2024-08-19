Chapin Davis Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,873. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

