Chapin Davis Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 847,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Stock Performance

DYAI remained flat at $1.32 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 347.92% and a negative return on equity of 116.14%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Dyadic International Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

