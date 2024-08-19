Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.62. 14,170,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,335,717. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

