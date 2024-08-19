Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,911 shares of company stock worth $11,836,288 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 192,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.