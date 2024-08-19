Cheelee (CHEEL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.69 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for $21.60 or 0.00036785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $417.83 million and $5.69 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 21.48593709 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $5,434,238.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars.

