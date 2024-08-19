Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. ADE LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,458. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.02. The firm has a market cap of $270.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

