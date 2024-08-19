Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,088.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,083,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,161,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

