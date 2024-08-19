Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2,300.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,015 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.41. 1,077,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

